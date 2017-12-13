33 Pinpoint Weather: What you need to know as you head out the door Thursday morning

Total snow accumulation between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning of 4″ to 6″ are expected. Many roads will be slick for the morning commute, specifically, untreated side streets. Little additional snow is expected through the day Thursday, with only occasional light snow showers or flurries through the day.

MORNING FORECAST

Temperatures will be in the upper teens to around 20°. The steady snow from overnight will have tapered off, with only spotty light snow showers or flurries expected. There will be a light breeze, making it feel like it’s in the middle to lower teens.

WHAT TO DO

Unless you have a garage, you’ll need the snow brush. You may also want to shovel and salt the sidewalks. Temperatures will remain below freezing so the snow will stay put through the day.

WHAT TO WEAR

Dress for a cold day…winter hats, heavy jackets, gloves, and scarves are all a good call Thursday. It will be cold and a little blustery. Highs will only reach the middle 20s. Don’t forget the snow shoes!

THURSDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 5AM – Widespread snow-covered roads likely

5AM – 7AM – Widespread slick roads likely

7AM – 9AM – Slick secondary roads still a high threat. Main roads partly or mostly clear

9AM – 11AM – Main & secondary roads likely to have been treated by this time. Slick spots becoming more isolated.

REMINDERS

With widespread slick roads likely early, give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Take your time and allow a little extra time to slow down when approaching intersections. Be mindful of roads with snow piled up in the middle of the lane. Trying to change lanes on roads with snow heaped in the middle can cause you to fishtail. Be careful in parking lots, too. Any packed snow may have frozen over, forming a layer of ice.