High impact snowfall to hit the Valley Wednesday night

Steady snow will occur across the Valley Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. This will be a widespread snow, impacting the entire viewing area. The snow will be heavy at times, leading to reduced visibility while driving.

*HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW*

-TIMING: Heaviest snow will occur between 7PM & Midnight. Snowfall will slowly taper off between 3AM & 5AM

-ACCUMULATION: A widespread 4″ to 7″ is expected by morning. Locally higher amounts of up to 8″ are possible.

-IMPACTS: Visibility will drop during the height of the snow storm. Roads will become treacherous Wednesday evening and into early Thursday morning.

*LOOKING AHEAD*

More snow is expected to impact the area Friday afternoon and evening. Tune into 33 WYTV News for the latest, or click play on the video above.