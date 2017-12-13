Reports: 2 killed after shooting on Penn State’s Beaver campus

MONACA, Pa. (WYTV) – Two people were killed after a shooting on Penn State University’s Beaver campus, KDKA reports.

They are reporting that Pennsylvania State Police are investigating it as a murder-suicide. They say an employee’s estranged husband shot her, and then himself, near her car.

A tweet from the university’s Twitter page said shots were fired near Bistro, but the situation was contained.

Students were asked to avoid the area, and the campus is closed until further notice.

Penn State said there is no threat to students.

No further information was provided.

01PSU AlertBR: Shots fired near Bistro. Situation is contained. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Authorities responding. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

01PSU AlertBR: Incident on campus. Police on scene. No threat at this time. Please avoid Student Union Bldg and Food Services area. — Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017

