Santa Claus to ride WRTA’s holiday bus around Youngstown area

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Santa Claus is parking his sleigh and taking the bus around the Mahoning Valley.

WRTA debuted its new holiday bus Wednesday afternoon at the Boardman Library.

The bus has been decorated inside and out for Christmas. It’ll provide transportation for Santa and allow kids a spot to make their requests for presents.

Wednesday, the library gave kids a special gift to get them ready for the season.

“We’re celebrating,” said WRTA Executive Director James Ferraro. “We were successful with our sales tax renewal a few weeks ago, and we just wanted to give back to the community, so we looked at something that would make the kids have some fun over the next few weeks, and we went with a theme bus.”

WRTA said the bus will travel on all daytime routes at least once between Thursday and December 30. It will be free for all passengers.

The holiday bus makes its final appearance of the season on New Year’s Eve at First Night Youngstown.