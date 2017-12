NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Trinity McDowell led Struthers with 19 points as the Lady Wildcats topped Niles, 47-37. McDowell scored 13 of her 19 in the first half. She also connected on 7 of 9 free throw attempts.

Also, Khaylah Brown finished with 8 points for Struthers.

Niles was led by Sierra Werden who scored 10 (4-5 FT) and Emma Dellinger’s 8 points. The Red Dragons will host Hubbard on Saturday.

The ‘Cats (5-0) will welcome East on Saturday as well.