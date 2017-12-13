Truck driver cited after crash at busy Hubbard Twp. intersection

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A commercial truck driver was charged after a crash which caused a diesel fuel leak in Hubbard Township.

The leak prompted police to close State Route 62 near Interstate 80 just before 4:30 p.m. Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.

Two semi trucks were involved in the crash Wednesday morning on I-80 and Route 62.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one truck turned left in front of another on Route 62. That driver, identified as Lilian Doronceanu, was charged with failure to yield.

HAZMAT was called to the scene to clean up the approximately 15 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled.

Highway Patrol said it took about three hours to soak up the fuel with sand and now they need to close the intersection to clean up the sand.