Water main break floods several basements in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People along Wendover Circle had a shock early Wednesday morning after a major water line break in the middle of the night.

The break caused toilets to overfill and flooded homes all along portions of the west side of Youngstown.

The water came up through the commodes, flooding basements. Erica Skica lives at one of the flooded homes. She said they heard the water before they saw it.

“He heard the toilet, he heard the noise so he went downstairs and noticed there was water all in the basement,” Skica said.

Augie Angel said he had over 7 inches of water in his basement.

“My neighbor across the street had 3 feet,” Angel said.

The water department sealed the leak off here in the intersection, so everyone’s water should be back on. Now, the cleanup begins.

“Mold can start to form as soon as 72 hours. That is why it is so important to get moving on this as soon as possible,” said Andrew Dobson, with Servpro of Eastern Mahoning County

Most people said the damage is covered by their homeowner’s insurance.

