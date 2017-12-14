2 semis collide on I-76 in Jackson Twp.

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 76 in Mahoning County.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of I-76, between the Ohio Turnpike and Bailey Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer lost control, went off the road and hit a guardrail.

The semi was sitting partially on the highway when another semi came along and hit the back of the truck, hitting the driver of the other semi who had gotten out of the vehicle.

Both drivers were injured. One of them suffered extensive injuries to his legs.

Troopers say it took crews 45 minutes to cut the driver out of one of the trucks.

Names are not being released pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the patrol.

Interstate 76 westbound at the crash scene was closed for about 2 hours.