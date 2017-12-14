33 Pinpoint Weather: More Snow Expected Friday

Another Alberta clipper will impact the Valley Friday, continuing our rather active and snowy week. The airport has recorded 10.2″ of snow so far this week. Thankfully, we won’t be adding too much more to that Friday.

MORNING FORECAST

Temperatures will be around 8° for morning lows. Clouds will be patchy to start, but will be increasing through the morning. Some peeks of sunshine are possible early in the day.

WHAT TO DO

Frost will be possible on your car. Unless you have a garage, you may want to give the car a few minutes to warm up and defrost. While you shouldn’t need any extra time to get to work, you will need to remain cautious while driving. Any roads that had slush on them at sundown may have black ice on them.

WHAT TO WEAR

Dress for a cold day…winter hats, heavy jackets, gloves, and scarves. Highs for the day will be around 25°.

FRIDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 11AM – Clear main roads, hit or miss slick spots on secondary roads. Watch for black ice. Any slush that remained on roads Thursday night will have frozen.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON SNOW

Snow showers will develop in the afternoon. Expect the snow to begin between 1PM & 3PM. This will not be as heavy as the snow that fell Wednesday night. Light snow showers and flurries will take place for the afternoon and into the early evening. The snow is expected to transition over to a little lake-effect by 6PM. The lake effect snow will mainly impact northern Trumbull & Mercer counties. Those are also the areas that will have a chance at seeing slightly higher accumulations. Snowfall accumulation through the afternoon will generally be around 1″.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON DRIVING CONDITIONS

12PM — 2PM — Clear main roads, hit or miss slick spots on secondary roads

2PM — 4PM — Light snow developing, watch for slick spots

4PM — 6PM — Light snow falling, watch for slick spots

LINGERING LAKE-EFFECT FRIDAY NIGHT

Lake-effect snow will linger into Friday night. Some spots in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see an additional inch or two by late-morning Saturday. The following is our expected accumulation through noon Saturday.