33 Pinpoint Weather: Sledding Delight, Colder Tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

And to think Winter won’t officially start until NEXT Thursday!

For today, there are numerous school closings.

Here’s a picture I took at 3am, showing up to 4″ in the Youngstown/Boardman area.

It’s closer to 6″ in Northeastern Columbiana county where moderate snow persisted longer.

KEEP IN MIND…

add plenty of extra time to get where you’re going this morning. Even though you may have no problems, other motorists may tend to slow you down.

stretch out before shoveling, and take frequent breaks.

give the snow plows room and space to do their thing. Don’t crowd the plow!

get the sled from the shed!

The sledding hills will be crowded today and the sledding forecast is fantastic!

Temperatures steady in the lower 20’s today. Dress in layers and make sure the kids stay DRY.

The quickest way to get cold is to get wet.

Speaking of cold, temperatures Thursday night will be much colder. We’ll be about 10° to 15° colder Friday morning. Another Alberta Clipper will swing through the area Friday and into Friday night. Accumulations will be light, from a trace to 2″ max.

Have fun and be safe in the pre-winter wonderland!