Charges dismissed for 3 Mahoning Co. mental health court graduates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – “Charges dismissed,” is what three people heard Thursday in a Mahoning County courtroom.

That is, after they took part in a program aimed to get them back on the right path.

It’s called the Mental Health Court, and it’s for criminal offenders who can get their record erased if they complete the two-year program. The program includes weekly court appearances, counseling and treatment.

The program started 11 years ago and was the first mental health felony court in Ohio.

“What’s great about our graduates is once they get out of this program, we’ve had people get college degrees, we’ve had people become veterinarian assistants. I’ve had all kinds of success so they can get on with their lives,” said Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Thursday, graduates heard a success story from Maurice Clarett, a Warren Harding graduate and Ohio State football standout who turned his life around after spending four years in prison for aggravated robbery.