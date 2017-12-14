Covelli Enterprises teams up with Panera Bread to donate toys

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Covelli Enterprises, Panera Bread’s largest franchisee, is set to partner once again with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation for the month of December.

The partnership, which has spanned more than 35 years and resulted in more than $500,000 donated, will include a $15,000 donation, a $1,000 toy display at the Elm Road Panera Bread in Warren and fundraising through the Community Bread Boxes in all Mahoning Valley area Panera Bread bakery-cafes.

This year, the company has taken its support to a new level, committing the Community Bread Box canister donations from every single Covelli-owned bakery-café across seven states.

In conjunction with raising cash donations, all participating Covelli markets will send volunteers to purchase and distribute toys alongside Toys for Tots representatives. This has been a tradition for Covelli and his employees for many years in the Valley that will now be expanded to other markets.

On Friday, Covelli Enterprises will host a check presentation for the $15,000 it plans to donate to the local Toys for Tots program. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the company’s Elm Road Panera Bread location, where it will have $1,000 worth of toys on display which will later be donated to Toys for Tots.

Sam Covelli, owner and operator of Covelli Enterprises, said they have supported this cause for over three decades.

“It is a true privilege to be able to partner with Toys for Tots in all of our Panera Bread bakery-cafes,” he said. “It’s because we care about taking care of people in need in our communities, especially children and especially during the holiday season.”

Retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Toys for Tots Foundation, said they are pleased to welcome Panera Bread as a national corporate sponsor of the 2017 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign.

“Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for nearly 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program,” he said. “With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten.”