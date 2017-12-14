Eastwood Mall unveils ‘The Place We Call Home’

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Honoring the past and looking to the future is the theme behind a new exhibit at the Eastwood Mall.

Managers at the Eastwood Mall unveiled the display Thursday. It’s called “The Place We Call Home – The History of Our Region.”

The permanent exhibit stretches more than 100 feet on a wall between Dillard’s and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Local historical groups helped find information on notable people, places events in our area spanning more than two centuries.

“It’s a tribute to our forefathers, those that have sort of gone before us. What we were able to accomplish, no small task,” said Anthony Cafaro, former Cafaro Company president. “They were strong people. Some of the great names of the past in our area.”

When asked about his favorite part of the display, Cafaro joked about being biased and pointed to 1969 and the ribbon cutting at the Eastwood Mall opening.

Mall officials say the exhibit will continue to grow as future events take place.