Mayor-elect Brown, team review resumes for administration positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mayor-elect Tito Brown and his transition team met for the second time Thursday night.

This was the first opportunity the team had to look at all of the resumes that were submitted to become a part of the Brown Administration.

Close to 60 people applied for the positions — the Director or Parks and Recreation and Police Chief gaining the most attention. Sub-committees will then set up the interview process and make a recommendation.

Brown will release all the names of those who applied to his administration Friday night. He says the first wave of interviews with his transition team will start early next week.

However, Brown will have the final say in who is ultimately hired.

“My cabinet will be diverse,” he said. “My cabinet will look like the city of Youngstown. We’ve had a great number of individuals from all different ethnicities be a part of that. Even on my transition team, I wanted to make sure everyone was represented.

“We have all of that in place and once we look at them and interview them and when I make my announcement, they will look like the community of Youngstown.”