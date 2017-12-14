Mill Creek Park sledding packed with first big snowfall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 20-degree temperatures Thursday did not stop people from getting to Mill Creek MetroParks. Tons of families and friends bundled up and braved the cold for some winter fun.

The sled hill at the Wick recreation area is open for the season now that there’s snow sticking to the ground. Some people came back like they do every year, while others started up a tradition with their children.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever brought the kids here, but I used to come here as a kid,” Lindsay Wharry said. “Grandma lives across the street, so we’re sharing it with the kids.”

The park also has ice skating, a warming house and concession stand.

It’s free to sled and open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but it is depending on weather.

You can contact Mill Creek MetroParks with any questions at 330-702-3000.