GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) –¬†There were multiple reports of vehicles off the road and accidents along I-80 in Mercer County on Thursday morning.

One accident westbound, between Exit 24 – Grove City/Sandy Lake and Exit 198B I-79 North Erie, caused a traffic slowdown.

A flatbed semi-truck went off the highway and into the center median, dumping wood fencing that it was carrying. The driver was trapped but was pulled out of the vehicle by rescue crews.