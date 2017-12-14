Student Athlete: Izzy Kline

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Izzy Kline is a special talent at Newton Falls.

She’s one of the best athletes in school history, an All-State performer in three different sports. She holds all kinds of school records, and finished second in the State in shotput last season. Izzy is a versatile athlete, top-notch student, and now, our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I always like to be moving because I just get a little bored sometimes, just standing still,” said Kline.

Izzy is always on the go at Newton Falls, and always competing. She’s an All-State performer in volleyball, track, and basketball. Plus, Izzy is one of six siblings and said, her four brothers have made her an even better athlete.

“They gave me like more of a tough exterior,” said Kline. “Because having boys as your competition is a little more difficult.”

Izzy has dominated the competition at Newton Falls. She’s been named Conference Player of the Year in both volleyball and basketball. Plus, holds numerous school records, including the youngest player to reach 1,000 career points last season. She’s also on track to be the school’s all-time leading scorer.

“Deep down it does mean a lot, but I know that there’s somebody that’s always better than me,” said Kline. “No matter how good you are, there’s somebody better than you, so you can’t get too far ahead of yourself. The feeling gets better and better, and that’s what made me want to continue track in college.”

Izzy recently signed a full ride scholarship to compete in track at the University of Cincinnati next year. She also carries a 3.3 GPA and serves as Treasurer of Student Council.

“It’s a main priority because if you don’t do good on your grades then you have a hard time…you’re stressing about doing good in sports. So I take pride in having both.”