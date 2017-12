WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – West Middlesex topped Kennedy Catholic 58-48 Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Makennah White led the Big Reds with 18 points, while Delaney Dogan added 15 in the win. Lily Slater chipped in with 12.

Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro led all scorers with 20 points. Caitlyn Figuly added 12 in the setback for the Golden Eagles.

West Middlesex improves to 3-0 on the season, while Kennedy Catholic drops to 2-1.