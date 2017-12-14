Youngstown men federally indicted on fentanyl trafficking charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two Youngstown men were indicted on charges of conspiring to order fentanyl from China to be distributed in the Youngstown area.

Dainon Jones, 37, and Michael Lawrence, 43, face drug trafficking charges.

Last month, Jones and Lawrence were arrested after Homeland Security intercepted a suspicious package shipped by Wei Zhu of Shanghai, China. The package was shipped to an Erik Fields at 731 Judson Ave. in Youngstown.

Previous packages shipped by Zhu have contained large amounts fentanyl seized in Seattle, New York and Detroit, according to court documents.

The package shipped to Youngstown was labeled as containing “pants zipper.” Law enforcement examined the parcel and test results confirmed that the package contained approximately 273 grams fentanyl, according to court documents.

Agents intercepted the package and placed a tracking device in it, tracking it to a house in Girard.

Jones and Lawrence took off running as law enforcement approached the home, but both were eventually were arrested.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Toeper.