33 Pinpoint Weather: Late Day Snow into Saturday Morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –
TRADE YOUR SHOVEL FOR A SCRAPER- Cold and frost Friday morning. Single digit temperatures very early.
AFTER WORK – Snow showers will move in by mid afternoon. Colder than average temperatures continue, high only in the mid 20’s.
WEEKEND –
- Snow will be light Saturday, high in the mid 30’s
- Saturday night cloudy with flurries. Low in the mid 20’s.
- Sunday late day rain mixing with snow into dusk. High in the mid 30’s.
SNOW POTENTIAL: Trace to 2″ by Saturday morning. 2″ more likely in Northern Mercer County.
Saturday Trace to 1″, again, mainly Northern Mercer County.
WEATHER TREND – Generally a warming trend for the extended period. Far from a heat wave, but we’ll see upper 30’s to lower 40’s Monday and into Tuesday.