33 Pinpoint Weather: Late Day Snow into Saturday Morning

TRADE YOUR SHOVEL FOR A SCRAPER-  Cold and frost Friday morning.  Single digit temperatures very early.

AFTER WORK – Snow showers will move in by mid afternoon.  Colder than average temperatures continue, high only in the mid 20’s.

WEEKEND –

  • Snow will be light Saturday, high in the  mid 30’s
  • Saturday night cloudy with flurries.  Low in the mid 20’s.
  • Sunday late day rain mixing with snow into dusk.  High in the mid 30’s.

SNOW POTENTIAL:  Trace to 2″ by Saturday morning.  2″ more likely in Northern Mercer County.
Saturday Trace to 1″, again, mainly Northern Mercer County.

WEATHER TREND – Generally a warming trend for the extended period.  Far from a heat wave, but we’ll see upper 30’s to lower 40’s Monday and into Tuesday.

 