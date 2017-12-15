33 Pinpoint Weather: Late Day Snow into Saturday Morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

TRADE YOUR SHOVEL FOR A SCRAPER- Cold and frost Friday morning. Single digit temperatures very early.

AFTER WORK – Snow showers will move in by mid afternoon. Colder than average temperatures continue, high only in the mid 20’s.

WEEKEND –

Snow will be light Saturday, high in the mid 30’s

Saturday night cloudy with flurries. Low in the mid 20’s.

Sunday late day rain mixing with snow into dusk. High in the mid 30’s.

SNOW POTENTIAL: Trace to 2″ by Saturday morning. 2″ more likely in Northern Mercer County.

Saturday Trace to 1″, again, mainly Northern Mercer County.

WEATHER TREND – Generally a warming trend for the extended period. Far from a heat wave, but we’ll see upper 30’s to lower 40’s Monday and into Tuesday.