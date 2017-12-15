As temperatures dip, agencies ready to offer heating help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With temperatures dipping into the single digits, furnaces will be coming on more often and running for longer periods. That means higher energy bills.

There is help for those that can’t afford to turn the heat up. HEAP, a federally funded program, offers assistance to those that qualify.

People who have been given a disconnect notice, have less than 25% of fuel supply left, or had their heat turned off completely can apply.

Program Manager Joan Trgovac said there is a large need for this program in the Valley.

“On average, we see about 700 to 800 customers a month. We serviced over 3,500 households in Mahoning County in five months of last year,” Trgovac said.

HEAP is an income-based program. A household applying for HEAP must report total gross household income for the past 12 months for all members, except wage or salary income earned by dependent minors under 18 years old. Both homeowners and renters are eligible for assistance.

General income guidelines:

Household Size* Maximum Income Level (Per Year) 1 $21,105 2 $28,420 3 $35,735 4 $43,050 5 $50,365 6 $57,680 7 $64,995 8 $72,310

Almost 7,000 applications were completed last year.