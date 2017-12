YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Watch the video above for a holiday greeting from Youngstown native and Austintown Fitch alum Michael Czombos. He is a Marine Corps veteran currently stationed in Iraq on his seventh deployment.

