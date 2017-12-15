Homeowners struggling from Youngstown water main break want city’s help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s noisy and messy for several people on Wendover Circle on Youngstown’s west side.

People along the street had a shock early Wednesday morning, as a major water line broke in the middle of the night.

One homeowner told WYTV Friday that the situation is still frightening.

“This almost killed us,” said Fred Ross, 87-year-old owner of the home since 1966. “I’m sitting here listening to them destroy everything. I’ve worked all my life for down in my basement. And I don’t see much brightness in my future for my wife and I.”

Two days later, the water’s gone. But so are many priceless items.

Debbie Skica also lives on Wendover Circle and is dealing with damage.

“37 years of pictures gone,” she said. “And just stuff that’s never going to be replaced.”

As the clean up process begins, many homeowners are left scrambling.

“I need help,” Ross said. “I need legal help. I need financial help. I need all the help I can get right now from every direction.”

They want the city of Youngstown to help the most.

“Get the right people here” Skica said. “Do the right thing to correct this situation. And pick up the tab.”

Both Skica and Ross say their insurance doesn’t fully cover the damage.

