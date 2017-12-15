Local United Automobile Workers Union gives back

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday, members of the UAW Local 1714 are distributing holiday baskets.

The community service committee will hand out 250 food baskets to people in need.

Robert Morales said, “Today is the day in which we are going to give out 250 food baskets to families in need. Earlier in the week, we gave out $5,000 to different organizations and agencies to Mahoning and Trumbull County.”

They raise money for this event through donations and fundraisers throughout the year.

Each basket includes: eggs, bread, a turkey and other canned goods.