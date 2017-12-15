New Castle man found unresponsive behind wheel, police suspect overdose

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from New Castle is facing DUI charges after police say he was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a car stopped in traffic.

According to a police report, officers spotted a car about 3:31 p.m. Thursday parked at Ohio Avenue, just before Broadway Street.

Officers walked up to the driver’s side door and said the driver, Brian Grebenz, 43, of New Castle, appeared to be passed out. Police said the car was in drive and Grebenz’s foot was on the brake.

Police had to break the driver’s side window to put the car in park and allow emergency medical crews to treat Grebenz.

Police said they found a folded piece of paper in the car with heroin residue on it, along with two needles and a burnt spoon that were found on the passenger seat.

Grebenz was charged with driving while under the influence. He was also issued a citation for impeding the flow of traffic and was discovered to have an expired license.