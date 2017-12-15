Not quite shorts and flip flop weather, but the weekend will be warmer

WARM-UP BEGINS THIS WEEKEND

The normal high for this time of year is 36°, and in the coming days we will see several that exceed our average high. Temperatures will flirt with 40° Monday, and will likely reach the 40s on Tuesday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Temperatures will be in the middle 20s Saturday morning. Spotty snow showers are expected, especially into Trumbull and Mercer counties. The snow will linger into the afternoon and will taper off heading into the evening. Snow accumulation of a trace to 2″ are possible through the day Saturday. Expect clouds to clear out a bit Saturday night. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to dip to around 20°. Sunday will be warmer. Highs climb to the upper 30s with mainly cloudy skies. There is a chance for a mix of a little rain and snow Sunday evening.

WEEKEND DRIVING CONDITIONS

SATURDAY – Some slick spots are possible due to scattered snow showers around the area.

SATURDAY NIGHT — Watch for black ice. Any roads that were wet, from either melting snow or the snowfall through the day, may freeze up.

SUNDAY — No hazards expected

