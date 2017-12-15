Smith Township crash sends boy to hospital with serious injuries

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A teenage boy was flown to the hospital for serious injuries after a crash in Smith Township on Thursday morning.

The accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Courtney Road at the intersection of 12th Street.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canfield Post is investigating the crash.

Investigators said the boy was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee east on Courtney Road.

Peter Vanderhoof, 21, of Saegertown, Pa. was operating a 2018 Freightliner traveling north on 12th Street.

Highway Patrol said the Jeep failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by the Freightliner. Upon impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway, struck the ditch and came to final rest in a field.

The boy was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown by Metro Life Flight. Vanderhoof was treated at the scene by Smith Township EMS.

The boy’s name was not released, and his condition is unknown.