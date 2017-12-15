Youngstown woman says puppies were stolen, posted for sale online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Someone broke into a Youngstown woman’s home, stole her puppies and posted them for sale online a few hours later.

Now, she’s making an emotional plea for their return.

Gina Morris came home from work early Thursday morning and found chaos inside her home. Morris said she noticed something was wrong right away; her door was wide open and there was no noise from her dog.

“Everything was knocked over,” said Gina Morris. “My tree was completely taken down, ornaments were just broken, there was some dog poop smeared into the carpet.”

Morris said it took her a few seconds to realize that her puppies were also missing.

Her female pit bull, Sky, was still at the home, frantic for her missing pups.

Then, a few hours later, she said she saw a picture of one of the puppies for sale on Facebook.

Morris contacted the seller, who said he’d listed the puppies for a friend. He claimed to know nothing about the dogs, she said.

She said she doesn’t care about her TV, which was also taken, and she doesn’t even care about a police investigation.

“I really would just like the puppies brought home safe and sound,” she said.

There is a cash reward for the return of all four missing puppies.

Morris said those with information on the stolen dogs can contact her on her Facebook page.