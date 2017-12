AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Fitch junior Sabria Hunter scored a game-high 33 points in a 68-40 win over Warren Harding Saturday at Fitch High School.

The Falcons raced out to a 27-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. In addition to Hunter’s 33 points, Jada Lazaro and Rachael DiFrancesco also added 10 points apiece.

Warren Harding (4-2) was led by Brayleonna Woods with 20 points while Faith Burch had 9.

With the win, Fitch improves to 4-2 on the season.