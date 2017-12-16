Kentucky’s Calipari watches KC boys dominate Sewickley

NEW CASTLE, PA (WYTV)-The Kennedy Catholic boys remain perfect on the campaign after the Golden Eagles knocked off the defending PIAA Class 2A state champions Sewickley Academy 87-60 Saturday night.

The game featured the reigning Class A and Class 2A state champs. And to make things bigger, Kentucky head coach John Calipari was on hand to checkout Maceo Austin and Oscar Tshiebwe according to the KC staff.

Both Austin and Tshiebwe showed what they could do to the Wildcats head man, as Austin led the way with 29 and Tshiebwe had 26.

The win moves the Golden Eagles to 3-0 on the season as KC will return to action Wednesday against West Middlesex.