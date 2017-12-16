Lowellville woman partners with Walmart to sell wine in Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new wine is hitting the shelves at Walmarts across the state, each bottled and produced by a woman from Lowellville.

Marisa Sergi is the CEO & founder of RedHead Wine, a company that produces two types of wine — Red Blend and Provence-style Rosé.

Although the company buys all of its grapes from California, the wine is made in Ohio.

“Walmart, in January 2013, committed to invest $250 billion into U.S. manufacturing and U.S.-made products. So, they have an open call program where you can apply if you have a U.S.-made product… I found myself flying to Bentonville, Arkansas, to pitch the RedHead Red Wine to Walmart headquarters,” Sergi said.

About 500 companies from around the nation applied to the program, but only 100 got it, including RedHead Wine.

Sergi said she feels honored to have this type of opportunity at the age of 23. She was very excited when she heard the news that Walmart was going to invest in her company.

“I almost cried during the interview because it was such an amazing feeling, to have this chance to have a real shot at my American dream, which is to make RedHead Red Blend a national product one day,” Sergi said.

Now, you can find Sergi’s wine in 40 Walmarts across Ohio, specifically in the northeast and Columbus areas.

The wine is also sold at other local stores, like Luva Bella Winery in Lowellville.

“I really learned my passion and craft for winemaking there at Luva Bella,” Sergi said.

She describes her Red Blend as smooth and fruitful, with a light spice.

“It’s not bitter like most reds. It doesn’t have that sandpapery texture because I really wanted it to be a smooth and easy experience for all of my customers,” she said.

Each bottle goes for about $14.