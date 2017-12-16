Make gingerbread houses, have indoor fun at OH WOW! children’s center

The program is free, but to get into the museum costs $8 for non-members and is free for members and children under 2 years old

By Published:
From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, OH WOW! is having another one of its MAKE! programs -- building a gingerbread house.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Looking to make a gingerbread house but haven’t gotten around to it yet?

Head over to OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology in downtown Youngstown this weekend.

From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, OH WOW! is having another one of its MAKE! programs — building a gingerbread house.

The program is free but to get into the museum costs $8 for non-members and is free for members and children under 2 years old. Educators, seniors and veterans get in at a discounted price.

Once you pay the admission fee, not only can you build a gingerbread house, but you also have access to all of the museum’s exhibits and experiments.

The museum closes at 4 p.m. All materials for the gingerbread houses will be provided.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s