Make gingerbread houses, have indoor fun at OH WOW! children’s center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Looking to make a gingerbread house but haven’t gotten around to it yet?

Head over to OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology in downtown Youngstown this weekend.

From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, OH WOW! is having another one of its MAKE! programs — building a gingerbread house.

The program is free but to get into the museum costs $8 for non-members and is free for members and children under 2 years old. Educators, seniors and veterans get in at a discounted price.

Once you pay the admission fee, not only can you build a gingerbread house, but you also have access to all of the museum’s exhibits and experiments.

The museum closes at 4 p.m. All materials for the gingerbread houses will be provided.