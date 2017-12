YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV)-The South Range boys outscored Ursuline 32-18 in the second half to pace the Raiders to their 5th-win, topping the Irish 61-38.

Two Raiders scored in double-figures led by Mike Cunningham who had 20 while Ben Ireni added 14.

Just one Irish player scored in double-digits as Vince Armini had 10 for Ursuline.

The win moves South Range to 5-0, while Ursuline drops to 0-2.