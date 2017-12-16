Vote will confirm sale of St. Vincent de Paul building for restaurant project



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday, Youngstown City Council will vote to sell the old St. Vincent DePaul Building downtown to a company that plans to turn it into a restaurant.

Winner Group Holdings of Youngstown has agreed to pay $79,000 for the building on Front Street. The company’s owned by Earl Winner, who also operates the Utopia Nightclub and Brick House bar on Midlothian Boulevard.

Winner plans to renovate the existing building into a restaurant that compliments the Covelli Centre and the new amphitheater.

St. Vincent DePaul moved from the building in July after a section of the roof collapsed.