Winter wonderland is beginning to melt

CLOSING THE WEEK

Any snow chance will taper off tonight with anywhere from a trace to 2″. The clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to dip to the low 20s. Sunday the temperature climb continues to the upper 30s with cloudy skies. There is a chance for a mix of a little rain and snow Sunday evening.

WARM-UP CONTINUES

The normal high for this time of year is 36°, and in the coming days we will see several that exceed our average high. Temperatures will be well into the 40s a few days this week, and even flirt with 50° by Tuesday.

WEEKEND DRIVING CONDITIONS

SATURDAY NIGHT — Watch for black ice. Any roads that were wet, from either melting snow or the snowfall through the day, may freeze up.

SUNDAY — No hazards expected

SUNDAY NIGHT — Roads could be slick from rain/snow mix.

Looking for the 7-day forecast? Click here.