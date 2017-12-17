2 of 4 stolen puppies returned to Youngstown woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two of the four puppies stolen from a Youngstown woman Thursday were found Sunday.

WYTV reported the story Friday — telling how Gina Morris came home from work early Thursday morning to find her home ransacked and four of her five puppies missing.

First, Morris told WYTV Sunday afternoon that a woman called her to say she bought Izzy for $250 from a man who was selling her on Facebook. Izzy is an XXL blue nose bully pitbull.

The woman returned Izzy to Morris, who says she is healthy and very excited to be reunited with her mother.

Later in the afternoon, Morris told WYTV police found another one of her puppies — Daisy, also a blue nose bully pitbull — during a traffic stop. Morris picked up Daisy at Animal Charity on Market Street.

Morris is still hopeful she’ll find the other two puppies as well.

There is a cash reward for the return of the missing puppies.

Morris said those with information on the stolen dogs can contact her on her Facebook page.