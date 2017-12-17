Warm pattern this week

Jim Loboy Published: Updated:

Monday Weather Highlights:

ICY ONLY IN SPOTS — With the ice melting, the ice you come upon will be especially slippery. Look for this mainly at the end of driveways, sidewalks and in parking lots where snow was packed down.

WARMER — Temperatures about 10° to 15° warmer than Sunday morning.

LIGHT RAIN — Rain at times on Monday. Temperatures in the mid-30s in the morning. High 40°

PATCHY FOG — Melting snow is saturating the air, so thin fog for the day ahead.

SUNRISE: 7:43 a.m. SUNSET: 4:55 a.m.­

For the 7-day forecast, Click here.

Will we have a white Christmas? Click here.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s