Warm pattern this week

Monday Weather Highlights:

ICY ONLY IN SPOTS — With the ice melting, the ice you come upon will be especially slippery. Look for this mainly at the end of driveways, sidewalks and in parking lots where snow was packed down.

WARMER — Temperatures about 10° to 15° warmer than Sunday morning.

LIGHT RAIN — Rain at times on Monday. Temperatures in the mid-30s in the morning. High 40°

PATCHY FOG — Melting snow is saturating the air, so thin fog for the day ahead.

SUNRISE: 7:43 a.m. SUNSET: 4:55 a.m.­

