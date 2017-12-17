Families can enjoy life-size Candy Land game at Vienna church

This free event runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday

By Published:
Members of Vienna United Methodist Church designed a life-size board game that is quite elaborate.

VIENNA CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Members of Vienna United Methodist Church designed a life-size board game that is quite elaborate.

The walk-through Candy Lane creation features Peppermint Forest, the Ice Cream Sea, Mollases Swamp and Candy Castle.

Other stops along the way include walking through a gingerbread house and giant igloo. Players begin the game by creating a place marker.

Families can enjoy cookies, candy and hot cocoa while playing the game, along with face painting and other activities.

This is the third year for the free event, and it runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The church is located at 4265 Warren Sharon Rd.

Candy Land

 

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s