Families can enjoy life-size Candy Land game at Vienna church

VIENNA CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Members of Vienna United Methodist Church designed a life-size board game that is quite elaborate.

The walk-through Candy Lane creation features Peppermint Forest, the Ice Cream Sea, Mollases Swamp and Candy Castle.

Other stops along the way include walking through a gingerbread house and giant igloo. Players begin the game by creating a place marker.

Families can enjoy cookies, candy and hot cocoa while playing the game, along with face painting and other activities.

This is the third year for the free event, and it runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The church is located at 4265 Warren Sharon Rd.

