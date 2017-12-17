Traffic stop in East Liverpool uncovers suspected drugs, cash

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A traffic stop by a Liverpool Township patrolman uncovered bags of suspected drugs and just over $2,200.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, the patrolman seized suspected bags of marijuana and crack cocaine from a Cleveland man and an East Liverpool City woman.

The Liverpool Township Police Department posted pictures on it’s Facebook page of the suspected drugs and cash.

Officials are waiting to receive lab results to determine if the suspected drugs are real. Charges are pending for both the man and woman.

The investigation is ongoing.