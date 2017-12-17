Taking the good with the bad: Warmer temps comes with rain

SLUSHY ROADS FOR SUNDAY NIGHT

Tonight the spotty showers could mix in with some freezing rain. Road conditions could get slick. Overnight lows are fairly mild though, and the warming trend only continues as we head into the work week.

TEMPERATURES RISE AND SKIES BRING RAIN

Look for the 40s to start the work week. By the weekend we will be grabbing for the 50s! As for Christmas Eve, isolated rain is a possibility, but no worries when it comes to the cold!

DRIVING CONDITIONS

SUNDAY NIGHT — Roads could be slick from rain/snow mix.

MONDAY — Patchy fog early morning.

MONDAY NIGHT — Isolated spotty rain, but no real issues driving.

Looking for the 7-day forecast? Click here.