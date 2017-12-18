33 Pinpoint Weather: The #1 question we get this time of year!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – After a cold and snowy weekend, expect big fluctuations in temperatures this week. All of the snow should melt by Wednesday.

It’s the #1 question we get this time of year, “Will we have a white Christmas? Most people then follow it up with, “But I want it all gone by Dec. 26!”

On any given year, we have about a 40-50 percent chance for a white Christmas. The further north you go, the higher the probability. Northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota are all but certain to have a white Christmas every year.

Like most things, timing is everything. We have a warming trend this week. It’ll begin to cool down by the end of the weekend, but probably not cold enough for snow to stick.

The timing of the cold air returning is still “up in the air,” so we do have a “snowball’s chance” for light snow to at least coat the roads and lawns by Christmas morning. But, a white Christmas doesn’t look too promising.

The definition of a white Christmas? The National Climatic Data Center (NCDC) uses the following, “A snow depth of at least 1 inch observed on Dec. 25.”

