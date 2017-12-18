Blue Jays receive double digt scoring from four players in win over Rockets

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jackson-Milton girls basketball squad had a total team effort as they led from tip-off to the final buzzer in their 68-21 victory over the Lowellville Rockets Monday night on the Rockets home court. They put four players in double digits and had scoring contributions from seven players in total.

The win pushes the Jays record to 8-0 overall and a league-leading 5-0 mark in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference. The Rockets drop to 4-5, 1-4 in the league.

“It’s huge for us because it’s a league game and we want to defend the league championship,” senior standout Michaelina Terranova remarked of the Jays as defending ITCL champions. “I feel like we’re playing together this year. We’re having a really good season.”

“I have a bunch of good kids and they work really hard,” Blue Jays coach Pat Keney remarked about his team. “We worked really hard this summer and they’re very unselfish. All they want to do is win, so I’m excited about it.”

“We play in spurts,” Rockets coach Lisa Modelski admitted. “We knew, I talked about it coming into the game, I think Jackson-Milton is the best team in our conference by any means. They are the most fundamentally sound team we have seen all year. We knew coming in that we would see the pressure and we worked on it, but these girls have to have confidence in themselves and we lack a lot of self-confidence.”

“We have a couple seniors that we look to for leadership, but when they get down and they have trouble scoring then are younger kids follow suit,” Modelski added. “So it has been a battle all year.”

The Blue Jays raced out to a quick 6-0 lead before the Rockets were able to hit a jumper at the 4:12 mark of the first period to make it 6-2. From there the Jays exploded on a 14-2 run to hold a commanding 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Jays would continue to pull away in the second frame as they outscored the Rockets 19-5, holding a 39-9 lead at the halftime intermission. They would lead by 37, 54-17 at the end of the third quarter, and with a number of substitutions on both sides, the Jays outscored the Rockets 14-4 in the final frame.

Keney was quick to point out that they pulled out of their press defense early in the contest so as to not make matters worse, “I know the coaches really well from Lowellville. I coached against her dad when she played. We all come and play hard.”

Terranova would take home top-scoring honors with 19 points on the night while Ashley Cameron netted 14, Abigail Spalding 12, and Emily Williams 10 for the Blue Jays. Terranova and Cameron would each grab 3 rebounds.

“I felt really good today. I just played my game and fed off of my teammates,” a humble Terranova remarked.

The Rockets were led by Maddie Warren who would record 11 of the Rockets 21 points. She would also grab 3 rebounds to lead her team on the boards.

“Maddie has been a great player for us, she always has” Modelski exclaimed. “One thing you can count on from Maddie is that she hustles. She has been our leader in regards to consistency, hustle, and defense, work ethic and stuff like that. When she’s flowing usually the rest of the team is flowing. The only fault is that sometimes the team looks to her too much on the offensive end.”

The Blue Jays will travel to Mineral Ridge Thursday night to take on the Rams in another conference battle. The Rockets have a ten-day layover as they won’t be in action again until December 28th when they host East Palestine in non-conference action.

Blue Jays receive double digt scoring from four players in win over Rockets View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo by Lowell Spencer Photo by Lowell Spencer Photo by Lowell Spencer Photo by Lowell Spencer Photo by Lowell Spencer Photo by Lowell Spencer Photo by Lowell Spencer Photo by Lowell Spencer Photo by Lowell Spencer