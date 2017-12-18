Cold front arriving Tuesday evening

Normal highs this time of year are in the middle 30s, but you can expect above normal temperatures Tuesday. A cold front will arrive Tuesday evening, bringing a cooler Wednesday.

TUESDAY MORNING FORECAST

Temperatures will be around 40° for morning lows. Expect cloudy skies and some pockets of drizzle or light sprinkles are possible. It will be breezy at times.



WHAT TO DO

Make sure your windshield washer fluid is full. Roads may be wet and are coated in salt which may leave that dirty haze on your car windshield.

WHAT TO WEAR

You won’t want to dress too warm with highs headed into the middle 40s. However, you will want a wind-breaker type jacket. It will be breezy at times through the day.

TUESDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 11AM – Some roads may be wet but no driving troubles are expected.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

It will be a warmer afternoon with temperatures expected to reach the middle 40s. Skies will be mainly cloudy and it will be breezy. A little patchy drizzle or sprinkles are possible.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON DRIVING CONDITIONS

12PM — 6PM — Some roads may be wet but no driving troubles are expected.

TUESDAY EVENING

A cold front will sweep through the area Tuesday evening. Temperatures will tumble quickly, falling toward the lower 30s by 11PM. Spotty showers or sprinkles are also expected in the evening.

TUESDAY EVENING DRIVING CONDITIONS

7PM — 12AM — Some roads may be wet but no driving troubles are expected.

