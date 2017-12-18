Columbiana woman accused of intoxicated driving with kids in backseat

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana woman was arrested Saturday night after an investigator noted that she appeared intoxicated after a crash with her two young children in the back seat.

Around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to Leffingwell Road, west of State Route 46, for reports that a vehicle was all over the road and was stuck in the snow. Police found the vehicle off the road, in the grass and stuck in the snow.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Ashleigh Kennedy, smelled of alcohol, a Mahoning County Sheriff’s sergeant noted in his report.

Deputies said the children, ages 3 and 4, were asleep in the backseat but improperly secured. One toddler should have been in a full car seat, rather than a booster, and the second child had only a lap belt on, according to the report.

Kennedy refused to take field sobriety tests or take a breath test.

Deputies said while handcuffing Kennedy, she tried to pull away from them and would not comply with orders. They also noted that she was belligerent during questioning and refused to answer questions.

She was arrested and charged with OVI, child endangering and resisting arrest. She is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

A family member took custody of the children.