Department of Health says Ohio’s flu activity reaches highest level

Last year, Ohio didn't reach widespread flu activity until the middle of January

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio’s Department of Health has elevated the state’s influenza activity to the highest level.

Already, 401 people have been hospitalized for the flu this flu season, including six in Mahoning County.

The Mahoning County Board of Health said nothing about this year’s virus is too alarming, however.

“Our numbers have pretty much stayed the same during the last two reported weeks of the flu season, so the week ending December 9, our numbers were still the same,” said Erica Horner, director of nursing with the Mahoning County District Board of Health.

Horner said the flu symptoms set in rapidly, while a cold sets in slowly. She said hand washing is the key to preventing the flu.

Ohio confirmed flu hospitalizations 2017-2018
Courtesy: Ohio District Board of Health

