POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland sent Poland to its first loss of the season with a 51-42 win Monday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Alex Ochman led the Tigers with 22 points, while Mackenzie Maze also reached double-figures with 15.

Jackie Girsdale led the Bulldogs with 15 points in the loss. Bella Gajdos finished with 9, while Kat Partika added 8 in the setback.

Poland drops to 5-1 overall on the season, while Howland improves to 5-3.