BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Led by Alexis Hughes and Alyssa Serensky, Western Reserve topped Waterloo – 53-38. Hughes finished with 11 points and 9 rebounds while Serensky added 10 of her own.

Becky Adelman posted a game-high 21 points for the Lady Vikings. Hayley Kachner scored 11 points.

Waterloo will return home on Thursday to face Sebring while Reserve visits McDonald.