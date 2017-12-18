Man charged with robbing two Campbell dollar stores behind bars



CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who police said has a long history of drug-related arrests is back in the county jail.

Pedro Rodriguez, 24, was charged with robbing two Campbell convenience stores in one night.

He walked into the Dollar Tree on McCartney Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

They said surveillance video shows Rodriguez in a hoodie, robbing the store less than 45 minutes after holding up the Family Dollar in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza a mile away.

Police caught Rodriguez after a chase into Youngstown’s east side, where they said he ditched a car in a field and tried to run away.

“He had roughly $2,800 and some change on him and $600 and some change inside the vehicle,” Sferra said.

Police said they found a gun and a trash can full of cash. In the surveillance video, the suspect is seen ordering workers to open the registers, then dumping the cash in the trash can before walking out the door with it.

Investigators said the same officer who ultimately caught Rodriguez had just pulled up to the Family Dollar around 8:30 to grab a snack as workers came running out, saying they were being robbed.

“By the time they got into the store, he had already run out the back door and they saw some footprints in the snow but at that point, lost him,” Sferra said.

A short time later, police got the call about the Dollar Tree robbery.

Reports in Youngstown indicate workers at both the Dollar General and Family Dollar on Oak Street, not far from the other hold-ups, had called earlier Saturday night, complaining about a man matching Rodriguez’s description hanging around. Neither of those stores was robbed.

Rodriguez is due in Campbell court on Tuesday while he remains what police are calling a “person of interest” in the Lincoln Knolls robbery.