Nugget of Knowledge: Snow and other words for it

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Going Dutch explained

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – According to the Dictionary of American Regional English, it seems Americans say “snow” many different ways. Here are a few.

In Maine, Massachusetts, Illinois and Wisconsin — that’s all over the map — you’ll hear something about a “cat’s track.”

If there is enough snow to track a cat, you have a snowfall. Not enough snow to track a cat means just that, a trace if any.

In Iowa, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas, you may hear the warning, “Watch out for that skimp.”

A skimp is a thin layer of ice or snow, or if you freeze something in a thin coating, you skimp it.

A light snow in Alabama is called a “goose down” while large, soft flakes of snow in Vermont are “goose feathers.”

When it snows in parts of Appalachia, you might hear the phrase, “The old woman’s a-losin’ her feathers.”

When snowflakes are small in Montana, they say they have “flour-sifter” snow.

In the upper Midwest, watch out for “snirt.” That’s what they call windblown snow and dirt.

In Colorado, Arkansas and Montana, when you walk in snow that’s so deep you sink with every step, it’s called “post-holing.”

The “post” is a fence post and the “hole” is what you make to secure it in the ground.

What we need is a word that describes stepping off a sidewalk into slush you didn’t realize was there!

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com