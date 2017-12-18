White’s big night carries West Middlesex

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Makennah White led West Middlesex past Farrell this evening, 64-44. White made 5 of 7 from the free throw line and finished with a game-high 29 points and 18 rebounds. West Middlesex never looked back after leading by 19 after the first frame (23-4).

Delaney Dogan also posted 17 points while connecting on 7 of 8 in the second half from the foul line.

Marissa Hopson and Mar’Nae Oatis combined for 30 points for the Lady Steelers. Hopson scored all 18 of her points in the final three quarters. Oatis added 12.

Next up for Middlesex (4-1) will be a home game against Greenville on Thursday. On Wednesday, Farrell will meet Reynolds at home.